Brian Noonan in for Nick D (11/19/18): Steve Dale, Filet O' Fish, the future of homework and more…

Brian Noonan is in for Nick Digilio: WGN Radio pet expert Steve Dale has some tips to keep your pets in good shape with plenty of Thanksgiving food and hidden dangers around this week; Brian is into theatre now and offers a review a new production of ‘Miss Saigon’; the Bears are now 7-3 and atop the NFC North and we try to figure out why it’s so hard for some of us to just enjoy the ride. Also, we dive deep into the history of the McDonald’s Filet O’ Fish; some school districts around the nation are reconsidering the benefits of traditional homework, and more.