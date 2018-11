× Bill and Dane Bonus Hour 11/19/2018

On today’s bonus hour, Dane Neal is in for Wendy Snyder! Bill and Dane talk an odd occurrence during a musical production performance in Baltimore: the closing of one of Bill’s favorite restaurants – Sabatino’s; and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.