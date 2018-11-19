Active shooter reported at Mercy Hospital, 26th and Michigan. Stay with 720 WGN for updates.

B2B – Ep. 61 Tokaji with Laszlo Meszaroz

Posted 2:39 PM, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:35PM, November 19, 2018

The Barrel to Bottle crew takes a walk on the sweet side this week. Tokaji is Hungary’s sweet white, loved for complexity and class on par with the sweet wines of Bordeaux in France. Laszlo Meszaroz, Director of the Disznoko winery, joins the podcast team and shares the rich history of the region, plus examples of the region’s sweet and dry white wines. Egeszsegere!

