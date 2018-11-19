PHOTO - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas. McRaven is running into political problems in his role as chancellor of the University of Texas System. The retired Navy admiral who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden faces an uncertain future as chancellor, as his three-year contract expires at the end of 2017. After multiple clashes with lawmakers, and a new makeup of the Board of Regents he works for, it remains an open question as to whether he will be back. McRaven is the second highest paid public university president in the nation making $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
AB Stoddard tries to make sense of the new White House rules with the media.
PHOTO - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas. McRaven is running into political problems in his role as chancellor of the University of Texas System. The retired Navy admiral who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden faces an uncertain future as chancellor, as his three-year contract expires at the end of 2017. After multiple clashes with lawmakers, and a new makeup of the Board of Regents he works for, it remains an open question as to whether he will be back. McRaven is the second highest paid public university president in the nation making $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Associate Editor of Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard tries to explain the situation between President Trump and retired Admiral William McRaven’s recent comments and the recent list of rules the White House has enforced on the media when it comes to questioning the President or White House staff member.