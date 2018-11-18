× WGN Radio Theatre #336: Sam Spade, Duffy’s Tavern & Gang Busters

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 17, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Sam Spade: The Bail-Bond Caper” Starring: Howard Duff; (06-27-48). Next we have: “Duffy’s Tavern: Ham’s Club” Guest Starring: Vincent Price; (01-05-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Gang Busters: Triple Threat Bandit” Starring: Frank Readick & Mercedes Mccambridge; (12-27-47).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre