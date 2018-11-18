This is History: The First Thanksgiving, Chicago’s Underground Tunnel, Edison Launches the Phonograph ‘The Price is Right’ Debuts

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the first national Thanksgiving, Thomas Edison introduces the phonograph, The Bears beat the Lions in the first ever televised NFL game in 1934, Rudolph appears on the music charts in 1948, Air Force One is christened in 1954, ‘The Price is Right’ debuts in 1956, Ozzie Guillen named AL Rookie of the Year in 1985, the classic WKRP Thanksgiving episode debuts.