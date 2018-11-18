× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/18/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with the new chair of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association and 14th District Democratic State Central committeewoman, Kristina Zahorik. The two explore the new Democratic face of Illinois and success of women’s candidates during the election.

Next, Rick is joined by Carla Knorowski, director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation, as they discuss financial issues surrounding the center. Carla explains the history of the financial loan that the foundation has been working to pay back since 2007; the harsh reality of having to auction off some of the artifacts for fundraising: and more.

Then, Rick speaks with recently re-elected state comptroller and now candidate for Chicago mayor, Susana Mendoza, about her mayoral campaign. Susana responds to voters concerned by her choice to run for Mayor after being re-elected and expresses her genuine love for her current position. She also shares her thoughts on CPS and her plans to help improve the system if elected as Mayor.