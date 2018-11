× The on-going efforts of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation to pay off debt cause by the state

Rick Pearson is joined by Carla Knorowski, director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation, as they discuss financial issues surrounding the center. Carla explains the history of the financial loan that the foundation has been working to pay back since 2007; the harsh reality of having to auction off some of the artifacts for fundraising: and more.