× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/18/18): Tom Bevan looks at how the growth of partisan media is growing the schism between the left & right

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/18/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to tackle the news of the week. On the docket, Jim Acosta’s brief departure from the White House Press Corp, the role media plays in public discourse, and Tom’s process for presenting a balanced picture of the media landscape. Plus, Kasso isn’t ready to crown Susana Mendoza as Chicago’s next mayor.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3568196/3568196_2018-11-18-171236.64kmono.mp3

