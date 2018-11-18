× Steve Dale’s Pet World 11/18/2018

Steve Dale talks about the difference service animals have in the lives of veterans; answers listeners’ questions; the upcoming Decoding the Fearful Dog event that he is apart of; and much more.

You can join Purina and ARF in their efforts to help veterans and their service animals by showing how thankful you are for your pet this holiday season. Use the hashtag #DogThanking and tag Purina (@Purina) on any social media platform and share why your dog is a member of the family! For every post, Purina will donate $1 to the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv