Shaun Gayle Talks NFL Tailgates, Good Causes and Great Bears!

Super Bowl Champion and Pro-Bowl Bears safety Shaun Gayle joins Dane “On The Road” to fill us in on the NFL Kicking Hunger Challenge. Hear how “Taste of the NFL” is bringing player and fans together for great food with America’s favorite Chefs and helping to stop hunger in cities nationwide. Hear as Shaun gives his thoughts on the current Bears team and players and shares excitement for potential playoffs for Chicago!

For more information on Taste of the NFL and Kick Hunger Challenge go to www.tasteofthenfl.com