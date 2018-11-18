Saturday Night Special | Food Justice

Posted 5:13 PM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, November 18, 2018

Tonight on the Saturday Night Special:

Amy and special guest host Hannah Stanley talk about the multi-layered and complex issue of food justice. Together, they work through the intricacies of just what food justice is and what it means for the average consumer.

Joining them are Jim Conwell, Senior Director ofMarketing and Communications at Greater Chicago Food Depository, celebrated chef Bruno Abate and Jose Oliva, Co-Director of the Food Chain Worker’s Alliance.