× Saturday Night Special | Food Justice

Tonight on the Saturday Night Special:

Amy and special guest host Hannah Stanley talk about the multi-layered and complex issue of food justice. Together, they work through the intricacies of just what food justice is and what it means for the average consumer.

Joining them are Jim Conwell, Senior Director ofMarketing and Communications at Greater Chicago Food Depository, celebrated chef Bruno Abate and Jose Oliva, Co-Director of the Food Chain Worker’s Alliance.