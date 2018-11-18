Rick Pearson shares some of his favorite home cooked specialties just in time for the holidays
As we prepare for the holiday season, Rick Pearson shares two of his personal favorite recipes that are great for any gathering: Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole and Crock Pot Italian Beef.
From Taste of Home Magazine:
Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen cut green beans, thawed
- 2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained (*Rick suggests double the chestnuts)
- 1 cup 2% milk
- 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled (*Rick suggests double the bacon)
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon paprika
- 4 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
- 1 can (2.8 ounces) French-fried onions
Directions:
In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the green beans, soup, water chestnuts, milk, bacon, pepper and paprika. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until beans are tender; stir in cheese. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with onions.
From www.allrecipes.com:
Crock Pot Italian Beef Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3 cups water (*Rick suggest Beef Stock)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon onion salt
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 (.7 ounce) package dry Italian-style salad dressing mix (*Rick suggests a small amount of giardiniera oil
- 1 (5 pound) rump roast
Directions:
- Combine water with salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, onion salt, parsley, garlic powder, bay leaf, and salad dressing mix in a saucepan. Stir well, and bring to a boil.
- Place roast in slow cooker, and pour salad dressing mixture over the meat.
- Cover, and cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours, or on High for 4 to 5 hours. When done, remove bay leaf, and shred meat with a fork.