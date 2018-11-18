× Rick Pearson shares some of his favorite home cooked specialties just in time for the holidays

As we prepare for the holiday season, Rick Pearson shares two of his personal favorite recipes that are great for any gathering: Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole and Crock Pot Italian Beef.

From Taste of Home Magazine:

Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Ingredients:

2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen cut green beans, thawed

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained (*Rick suggests double the chestnuts)

1 cup 2% milk

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled (*Rick suggests double the bacon)

1 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon paprika

4 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed

1 can (2.8 ounces) French-fried onions

Directions:

In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the green beans, soup, water chestnuts, milk, bacon, pepper and paprika. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until beans are tender; stir in cheese. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with onions.

From www.allrecipes.com:

Crock Pot Italian Beef Recipe

Ingredients:

3 cups water (*Rick suggest Beef Stock)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 bay leaf

1 (.7 ounce) package dry Italian-style salad dressing mix (*Rick suggests a small amount of giardiniera oil

1 (5 pound) rump roast

Directions: