Rick Pearson shares some of his favorite home cooked specialties just in time for the holidays

Posted 9:51 AM, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 18, 2018

As we prepare for the holiday season, Rick Pearson shares two of his personal favorite recipes that are great for any gathering: Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole and Crock Pot Italian Beef.

From Taste of Home Magazine:

Jazzed-Up Green Bean Casserole Recipe

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen cut green beans, thawed
  • 2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained (*Rick suggests double the chestnuts)
  • 1 cup 2% milk
  • 6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled (*Rick suggests double the bacon)
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon paprika
  • 4 ounces process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
  • 1 can (2.8 ounces) French-fried onions

 

Directions:

In a 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the green beans, soup, water chestnuts, milk, bacon, pepper and paprika. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours or until beans are tender; stir in cheese. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with onions.

 

From www.allrecipes.com:

Crock Pot Italian Beef Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups water (*Rick suggest Beef Stock)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon onion salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 (.7 ounce) package dry Italian-style salad dressing mix (*Rick suggests a small amount of giardiniera oil
  • 1 (5 pound) rump roast

Directions:

  1. Combine water with salt, ground black pepper, oregano, basil, onion salt, parsley, garlic powder, bay leaf, and salad dressing mix in a saucepan. Stir well, and bring to a boil.
  2. Place roast in slow cooker, and pour salad dressing mixture over the meat.
  3. Cover, and cook on Low for 10 to 12 hours, or on High for 4 to 5 hours. When done, remove bay leaf, and shred meat with a fork.

 

 