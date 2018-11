× IL State Comptroller Susana Mendoza shares details about her mayoral campaign

Rick Pearson speaks with recently re-elected state comptroller and now candidate for Chicago mayor, Susana Mendoza, about her mayoral campaign. Susana responds to voters concerned by her choice to run for Mayor after being re-elected and expresses her genuine love for her current position. She also shares her thoughts on CPS and her plans to help improve the system if elected as Mayor.