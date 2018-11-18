× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart Show | Full Show 11/18/18

To kick off the show Frank and Kathy were joined on the air with Dr. Darren Weissman. Dr. D is featured in the documentary Heal and is a best-selling Hay House author and developer of the Lifeline Technique. Dr. Weissman’s passion is teaching people how to intentionally change the emotional programs of the subconscious mind and does a few sessions on the air with Frank and some callers. After experiencing some technical difficulty Frank and Kathy bring it back by talking about the new movie Instant Family and the emotional topic of adoption in honor of National Adoption Month. To close out the show Frank and Kathy talked with some of the listeners about their Thanksgiving horror stories and gave out some of their own Thanksgiving survival tips!

