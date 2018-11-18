× Former Bears WR Earl Bennett: “[Trubisky] just has to manage this game… they need to get the run game going”

Former Bear and 3-time All-SEC wide receiver Earl Bennett joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to preview the Bears’ huge tilt with the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. He talks about the importance of limiting turnovers and for Mitchell Trubisky to get comfortable letting it rip and rookie Anthony Miller’s potential to become a strong #2 receiver in the league; he also shares some tales from practicing against the Lovie-Era Bears D and from the locker room of the Jay Cutler/Brandon Marshall years (and the Cutler-McCown debate of 2013), and more.