Dave Plier and Brian Noonan Preview 8 New Variants from Goose Island's Renown Bourbon County Stout

WGN Radio’s own and well-known beer connoisseur Brian Noonan joins Dave Plier to preview this year’s Bourbon County Stout releases featuring a groundbreaking 8 variants, the inspiration behind each recipe, the Black Friday phenomenon and the growth of the barrel-aged beer industry with Mike Siegel from Goose Island Brewery. You’ll also hear from Goose Island Brewers Brian LaGro, Quality Analysts Paul Lievens and Oscar Sanchez, and finally Phil Ledbetter from Up-Down Cigar.