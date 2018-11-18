× CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson Explains What Caused the 2016 Murder Spike

Speaking at a forum of the Chicago Sports Alliance, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson answered a question that many around the world want to know: What happened in 2016 that caused murders to spike so high?

The Chicago Sports Alliance, a joint agency of the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs and White Sox have donated $1 million in grants as a way to combat gun violence in Chicago. They’re working hand-in-hand with the University of Chicago Crime Lab and Choose to Change. This is the second straight year of the partnership.