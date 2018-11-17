Live high school football scoreboard

White Sox Weekly: Harold in the HOF? Ron Kittle makes the case…

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: The guys field a few calls and discuss the  big picture of how Bryce Harper or Manny Machado could fit into the Sox competitive timeline, beloved slugger and ’83 AL ROY  Ron Kittle joins the show and makes the case for his former teammate Harold Baines to get Hall of Fame consideration on the Today’s Game Era ballot, and Ed Farmer checks in from SoCal and shares his experience with the Woolsey wildfire that’s devastated the area.