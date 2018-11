× Vince Welch on NASCAR Championship Weekend and Legends Passed and in the Making!

One of the great voices of NASCAR, Fox’s Vince Welch joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Vince gives his take on action on the track coming up in Miami. Listen as he shares thoughts on the passing of David Pearson and legends in the making racing in the sport today.

