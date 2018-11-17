× OTL #631: The Hip-Hop hustle with Epik1, IL is the Mecca of black politics, Mars updates from local solar system ambassador

Mike Stephen welcomes local Hip-Hop artist and DJ Epik1 into the studio to perform live, discusses why Illinois has a good track record of electing African-American politicians with Edward McCelland of Chicago Magazine, and gets an update on our efforts to learn more about Mars from Mark Benson, our local solar system ambassador.

