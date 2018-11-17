On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 11/17/18
Dane got the show ‘On The Road‘ by starting off by talking with former American football player and beloved member of the ’85 Bears, Shaun Gayle. Shaun talked with Dane about the Taste of the NFL, Kick Hunger Challenge and tailgating. Dane is then joined on air with NASCAR correspondent Rutledge Wood and then Fox’s Vince Welch to talk about all the action coming up Sunday at 2pm on NBC for the Monster Energy Cup Series final race in Miami. To close the show Dane talks with the impractical joker himself, James S. Murray. Murr talks to Dane (and Maxwell) about the latest with the tour, movie and Murr’s new bestselling book “Awakened“.
