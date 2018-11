× Impractical Jokers, Murr Joins Dane “On The Road” On Tour and On Bestseller Book!

James S. Murray the one and only Murr from the hit Tru TV show “Impractical Jokers” joins Dane (and Maxwell) live from Normal IL on the Cranjis Mcbasketball World Tour. Hear about the latest with the tour, movie and Murr’s new bestselling book “Awakened”

