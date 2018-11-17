× Eddie Olczyk prepares for One More Shift at the UC: “I promise everybody, I’m gonna be pretty darn nervous and pretty darn emotional”

Blackhawks TV analyst Eddie Olczyk joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz ahead of getting honored with One More Shift on Sunday night at the United Center. Edzo talks about the opportunity to officially say ‘thank you’ to the Blackhawks organization and fans for their support during his playing career and put to bed some unfinished business from his the end of playing career. Sunday night is also Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Olczyk talks about embracing his role as an advocate for cancer awareness and a positive influence for patients and caregivers who are dealing with their own fights.