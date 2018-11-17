× CEO Besty Ziegler talks 1871, Being a Female Entrepreneur, Growing a Business, and MORE!

Frank and Kathy are joined in studio with 1871’s first female CEO, Betsy Ziegler. Besty talks to Frank and Kathy about her history in the startup world and really shows us how this lady boss is already making big waves. 1871 and how it symbolizes new beginning. 1871 is here to inspire, equipped and support founders to create great businesses who, as of now, are working with 470 startup companies, 400 of which are alumni companies such as SpotHero. To learn more about 1871 go to 1871.com