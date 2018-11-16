× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/16/18: The PlayStation Tax, Stress in The Restaurant, & Driving Safely During The Holidays

The video game industry is a massive market that is growing all the time but Ben Meyerson explained to Steve Bertrand that Chicago PlayStation gamers might be seeing a tax on their favorite hobby. Tom Gimbel made us question how we look at teams in and out of the office, Gretchen Van Vlymen peeked into kitchens focusing on the struggling mental health aspect around the industry, and Laura Adams reminded holiday travelers that safety is key when traveling during this time of year.