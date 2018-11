× WGN Nightside w/ Paul Farahvar and Dr. Duffy |11/15/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of the WGN Nightside, comedian Paul Farahvar and relationship expert Dr. John Duffy take us on a relationship roller coaster as they discuss various topics including whether or not marriage is outdated; sleeping arrangements when in a relationship; the best and worst spots to propose; and much more.

Dr. Duffy and Paul also offer relationship advice and answer listeners’ questions throughout the night.