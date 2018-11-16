Violeta Podrumedic is having a bit of an issue with her voice today. But, with the help of pictures, she’s still able to remind you of some of the many fun events going on in the area this weekend and that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
Video: Weekend Warning – with pictures
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with snow
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Halloween Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with a brief nap
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Bring a jacket
-
Video: Weekend Warning – with dramatic music
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Marathon Weekend edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Oktoberfest edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Not-ready-to-let-go-of-summer edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning from Cork & Kerry
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Pack an umbrella
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Labor Day Weekend Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning: Cubs and Bears and Triathletes, Oh My!
-
Video: Weekend Warning for the Air and Water Show