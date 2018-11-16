× The ultimate pre-Thanksgiving weekend TV guide with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com

The weekend is here. Bill and Judy Pielach speak to managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. Alex has put together a list of shows that you can binge over your pre-Thanksgiving weekend. They also talk about the passing of Stan Lee and Roy Clark. Take a listen.

