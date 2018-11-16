The ultimate pre-Thanksgiving weekend TV guide with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com

Posted 2:34 PM, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, November 16, 2018

Film directors Etan Cohen, right, and Joel Cohen pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs' showing as part of the BFI London Film Festival in London, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The weekend is here. Bill and Judy Pielach speak to managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. Alex has put together a list of shows that you can binge over your pre-Thanksgiving weekend. They also talk about the passing of Stan Lee and Roy Clark. Take a listen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.