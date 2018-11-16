× The Opening Bell 11/16/18: Brexit Back In The Spotlight

The formal separation of the British country from the European Union has had a lot more fine print than people thought and the country’s residents are realizing that very late. Steve Grzanich sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at http://www.kingsview.com) to take look at how this deal is supposed to come to an end soon and if it will impact the markets at all. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then rounded out the program to talk about the latest message from Boeing and the Lion Air crash that is concerning pilots and flyers alike.