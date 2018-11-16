× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.16.18: NewsClick, corporate site selection (HQ2), you’ve “got a guy”

John Williams starts by asking you how you feel about the governor’s salary. That’s our NewsClick today. Then, Corporate Site Selection Expert John Boyd explains what draws big companies like Amazon and Foxconn to build headquarters in certain cities. And John goes on to talk about his guy. That is, his guy at ABT who helps him get good deals. And, Elif, Steve and Violeta chime in with their guys in the city who help them out. Finally, the gang gives you “Fun Things to Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life segment.