× The Association of Black Foundation Executives (ABFE) | The 13th Class of Connecting Leaders Fellowship Program (CLFP) convened in Chicago

Susan Taylor Batten, President/CEO of ABFE, had a lot of wise and encouraging words for fellows at this years ”CLFP Leadership Summit” which took place November 11-16 in Chicago.

The 13th Class of Connecting Leaders Fellowship Program (CLFP) is comprised of 11 philanthropic leaders that are dedicated to affecting change in black communities.

This year’s seminar offered learning sessions and experiential activities centered around Chicago ’s Black Community.

Susan Taylor Batten spoke with Marsha Lyles to give insight on the ABFE mission, she also shares her journey into becoming the President/CEO of ABFE.

Learn more here: