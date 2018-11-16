Roeper Reviews (11/16/18): Is ‘The Frontrunner’ a political thriller or political hack?

Posted 8:18 PM, November 16, 2018, by

Richard Roeper, the official film critic of the Roe Conn Show. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Acclaimed movie critic Richard Roeper stops by the studio to review the following movies:

‘Widows’
‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’
‘The Frontrunner’