Richard Roeper, the official film critic of the Roe Conn Show. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio) × Roeper Reviews (11/16/18): Is ‘The Frontrunner’ a political thriller or political hack? Richard Roeper, the official film critic of the Roe Conn Show. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio) Acclaimed movie critic Richard Roeper stops by the studio to review the following movies: ‘Widows’ ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ ‘The Frontrunner’ http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3567874/roe-conn-richard-roeper-11-16-18_2018-11-16-203714.64kmono.mp3