Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Fridays: Rosie & The Rivets

Posted 1:26 PM, November 16, 2018, by

Rosie & The Rivets

Roe Conn Presents LIVE Music Friday featuring Rosie & the Rivets
Rosie & The Rivets perform the best danceable music of the 1950’s and early 1960’s along with some current hits with a retro twist. Not your typical ‘oldies playing oldies’ band, they are a high energy, female-fronted show that’s fresh and fun for all ages. Rosie & The Rivets feature powerhouse lead vocals, tight harmonies, skillful musicianship and a great stage presence setting them apart as the premier retro act in the Midwest. Sticklers for detail, much research went into their stage production; period correct clothes and hair along with vintage guitars, drums, and even microphones assure you’ll be in for a truly retro-cool experience. While shows are pure rock ‘n’ roll, they pride themselves on keeping the family and client friendly. Rosie & The Rivets provide the perfect entertainment for festivals, park concerts, casinos, corporate/private events, and weddings. rosieandtherivets.com
UPCOMING SHOWS:
Jingle Bell Rocks: Retro Rockin’ Christmas Show at the Hard Rock Cafe 8PM
November 30th
December 14th
December 21st

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!