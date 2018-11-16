Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Fridays: Rosie & The Rivets
Roe Conn Presents LIVE Music Friday featuring Rosie & the Rivets
Rosie & The Rivets perform the best danceable music of the 1950’s and early 1960’s along with some current hits with a retro twist. Not your typical ‘oldies playing oldies’ band, they are a high energy, female-fronted show that’s fresh and fun for all ages. Rosie & The Rivets feature powerhouse lead vocals, tight harmonies, skillful musicianship and a great stage presence setting them apart as the premier retro act in the Midwest. Sticklers for detail, much research went into their stage production; period correct clothes and hair along with vintage guitars, drums, and even microphones assure you’ll be in for a truly retro-cool experience. While shows are pure rock ‘n’ roll, they pride themselves on keeping the family and client friendly. Rosie & The Rivets provide the perfect entertainment for festivals, park concerts, casinos, corporate/private events, and weddings. rosieandtherivets.com
UPCOMING SHOWS:
Jingle Bell Rocks: Retro Rockin’ Christmas Show at the Hard Rock Cafe 8PM
November 30th
December 14th
December 21st
