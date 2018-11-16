× Roe Conn Full Show (11/16/18): Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins us, former Chicago Bear Earl Bennett drops by, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Today on the show, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele joins us to discuss the latest developments in the Mueller probe, Susan Schmidt tells you what’s happening with the markets, former Chicago Bears wide receiver, Earl Bennett joins us in-studio, the Canarble Wagon rolls with Jim & Pete’s Restaurant, and LIVE Music Friday with Fox Crossing Stringband.