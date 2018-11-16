× Naperville teens create the “Menstrual Action Network” to make their schools provide free feminine hygiene products in restroom

Today’s Steve Cochran Show MVPP are 2 seniors from the Indian Prairie high schools: Metea Valley senior Abbey Malbon and Metea Valley senior Avani Shah. These young women are a force to be reckoned with! Together with 5 other students, they created the “Menstrual Action Network”, which is aimed at getting their schools to provide free feminine hygiene products in restrooms. The schools say they are in compliance with the Learning With Dignity Act which requires schools to have hygiene products near the nurses office. But it’s not practical for these young woman to have to ask for passes to leave class and go across the school to access the products. You can read the full story HERE.