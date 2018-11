× LIVE Music Friday (11/16/18): Fox Crossing Stringband

Fox Crossing Stringband joins Roe & Anna for another edition of ‘Live Music Friday’. Fox Crossing Stringband is a four-member, six instrument, and all-female bluegrass group from Chicago that’s made quite a splash around the Midwest region since forming in the Fall of 2016. The group plays traditional material, original songs, and grassed up covers of popular artists ranging from Dolly Parton to Rod Stewart to The Rolling Stones.