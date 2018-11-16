× Franke Previte: From Selling Cars in His Parent’s Driveway to The Knockouts to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life

Nick Digilio is happy to welcome the great Franke Previte.

In this conversation they discuss his early days (including selling cars in his parent’s driveway), his band ‘Franke and The Knockouts’ and the incredible stories surrounding his songs including ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.’

Franke and The Knockouts has a brand new boxed set. For ordering information, click here.

