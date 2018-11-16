× Dining Out Loud: Sitting in the Catbird Seat

Penny travels to Nashville to check on native-Chicagoan Ryan Poli and the work he’s doing at The Catbird Seat. Penny has a brush with “Ms. Uncongeniality”, samples sunflower seed risotto for the first time, endures a couple drunk ladies, and falls in love with a beet dish that even Barack Obama might love. Mike discloses he maybe liberates stuff from restaurants sometimes

Check out Penny’s and MORE at www.DOLpodcast.com

The Catbird seat is located at 1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203

Dining Out Loud is a dueling food critics podcast featuring Penny Pollack (legendary Chicago magazine food critic) and Michael Nagrant (former Sun-Times food critic, dining writer for Redeye, and contributing author on the James Beard Award-winning Alinea cookbook) and produced by WGN Radio’s Dane Neal.

The podcast lets listeners hear the thinking behind the critiques that can make or break a restaurant. Penny and Mike will also interview top food personalities and take you behind the scenes as they eat out in Chicago and around the world.

Our rating system:

1 fork up

2 forks up

2 forks down – aka, “What the fork?”