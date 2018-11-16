× Dining Out Loud: Clockin’ in at Pacific Standard Time

Worried that they’d be inundated with kale smoothies, tofu, and other hallmarks of California cuisine, Mike and Penny are surprised to find that Pacific Standard Time serves up killer wood-fired bread and Asian-influenced eats. Penny and Mike throw down over high-end steak service and Mike confirms that Penny is a curmudgeon. Mike also complains that he hates meringue and that after like 20 seasons, Top Chef contestants still don’t know how to make dessert. PST’s pastry chef Natalie Saben makes Mike love meringue again.

PST is located at 141 W. Erie, Chicago, IL

Dining Out Loud is a dueling food critics podcast featuring Penny Pollack (legendary Chicago magazine food critic) and Michael Nagrant (former Sun-Times food critic, dining writer for Redeye, and contributing author on the James Beard Award-winning Alinea cookbook) and produced by WGN Radio’s Dane Neal.

The podcast lets listeners hear the thinking behind the critiques that can make or break a restaurant. Penny and Mike will also interview top food personalities and take you behind the scenes as they eat out in Chicago and around the world.

Our rating system:

1 fork up

2 forks up

2 forks down – aka, “What the fork?”