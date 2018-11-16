Workers cut a giant cake to celebrate Taiwan-based contract manufacturing giant Foxconn's 30th anniversary of its first investment in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The head of Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles Apple iPhones and other tech products, says Washington's dispute with China is over technology rather than trade. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)
Corporate Site Selection Expert on Amazon HQ2: “The backlash is real”
Corporate Site Selection Expert John Boyd of The Boyd Company joins John Williams to describe the best business climates for corporations like HQ2 to join cities. He also explains incentives for companies like Foxconn, and reflects on the decision for part of HQ2 to reside in New York City.