Bill and Judy Pielach Full Show 11.16.18

It’s the best day ever invented. It’s Friday, and Judy Pielach is in for Wendy Snyder. Bill and Judy shared their opinion on the reinstatement of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta’s White House press pass. They also talked about gummy bear flavors. Are they really flavored? We got some Thanksgiving advice from lifestyle expert and etiquette coach Akilah Easter. And Alexander Zalben from Decider.com tells us what’s on TV this week.

