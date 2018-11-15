× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/18: FB in More Hot Water, Upgrading Your Morning Routine, & Cranberry Season is Here

It may feel like we talk about Facebook multiple times every week, but what Ian Sherr emphasized to Steve Bertrand is that these are important news worthy facts that are coming out and it doesn’t put the company in a flattering light. Bill Geiger is gearing up for the financial security that we all want during the holidays, Benjamin Spall is helping all of us become more efficient during our morning routines, and Tom Lochner is explaining where 60 percent of the nation’s cranberries come from (hint: it’s not somewhere warm…).