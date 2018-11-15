× Vinyl Emergency Host Jim Hanke on Record Store Black Friday, Boxed Sets and Pinwheel Records on The Price is Right

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show the great Jim Hanke, host of the Vinyl Emergency Podcast!

In this conversation, they discuss some of the releases coming out on Black Friday, boxed sets to consider for Christmas and the upcoming appearance of Pinwheel Records’ owners on The Price is Right.

