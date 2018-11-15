× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 22 | Special education: How can we eliminate barriers to learning?

If you have a child who’s struggling in school, you know the pain and frustration involved. How can parents be sure their kids are getting what they need in the classroom? Carol Dimas, director and owner of Educational Advocacy and Consulting, takes uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos through the process of creating an IEP or 504 plan and making sure teachers and administrators comply.

