Top Five@5 (11/15/18): Michael Avenatti claims his innocence, Merry Christmas…here’s a gun, a GoFundMe hoax, Kim Kardashian on politics, and more…

Posted 7:45 PM, November 15, 2018, by

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 15, 2018:

Michael Avenatti speaks after being arrested on alleged domestic violence charges, one company is offering their employees an unusual Christmas bonus, a viral story that generated thousands of dollars on GoFundMe turns out to be a hoax, Kim Kardashian speaks on her husband’s recent rants on politics, and a country music legend is remembered.