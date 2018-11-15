× Top Five@5 (11/15/18): Michael Avenatti claims his innocence, Merry Christmas…here’s a gun, a GoFundMe hoax, Kim Kardashian on politics, and more…

Michael Avenatti speaks after being arrested on alleged domestic violence charges, one company is offering their employees an unusual Christmas bonus, a viral story that generated thousands of dollars on GoFundMe turns out to be a hoax, Kim Kardashian speaks on her husband’s recent rants on politics, and a country music legend is remembered.