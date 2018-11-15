× There’s still time to see Avenue Q at the Mercury Theater

Andrew Lund and Molly C. Jones, two of the stars of the Tony-award winning musical, “Avenue Q” join the Bill and Wendy show. They talk about how they got their start in musicals, the origins of “Avenue Q,” what’s it like to work with puppets and more. Andrew and Molly also perform a few songs from the hit show.



A racy cross between South Park and Sesame Street “Avenue Q” is a modern musical focusing on a group of unique 20-somethings making their way in the big city, seeking their purpose in life.

“Avenue Q” is now playing through December 30th. For more information, visit www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.