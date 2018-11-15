× Theater Thursday! The Joffrey Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’, We Rock The Spectrum, Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas, Ruth Page Center for the Arts and WGN Radio’s Spike O’Dell | Full Show (Nov 15th)

You know it’s Christmas time when the Joffrey Ballet celebrates with their rendition of Christopher Wheeldon’s Chicago-set “The Nutcracker”. To tell us all about it we welcome on dancers: Graham Maverick and Brooke Linford to tell us about their background and The Nutcracker’s connection to the city. Mary Alice Gilgunn and husband Hugh Gilgunn, (co-owners of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym – Chicago/Palatine) join us to discuss their gym that provides kids of ALL abilities a place to play and grow together. Then, Jaqueline Stone (Artistic Director of Emerald City Theatre) joins us to discuss Ken Ludwig’s ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas happening here in Chicago this Christmas season. From Ruth Page Center for the Arts we welcome on Silvino da Silva (Director of Marketing and Communications) to discuss the upcoming show “Visions Of A Nutcracker” fundraiser happening at the Arts Center. And finally, we welcome on Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis and if that wasn’t enough… WGN Radio legend Spike O’Dell joins us by phone to tell us what he’s been up to!

