…real estate! Steve Grzanich continued the Amazon HQ2 discussion with Eric Sedler (Founder and Managing Partner of Kivvit) to talk about the positives that came out of Chicago’s effort to win Amazon’s HQ2. Eric also mentioned that we should be looking forward to the next company that is looking to bring their business to the city, and he thinks we would be ready for it.