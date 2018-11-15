× The Santa Hustle 5k Teams Up With ‘Bear Necessities’, Wellness Wed With Dr. Debra Kissen, Todd Belcore | Full Show (Nov 14th)

It’s that time of year! Yes, we’re talking about the Santa Hustle with Race Founder, Aaron Del Mar! It’s Chicago’s 5k celebrating 10 years and benefiting the amazing organization Bear Necessities – to share the incredible story and how it benefits youth we welcome on Courtney Krupa (Bear Necessities Charity). And it’s Wellness Wednesday so we bring on Executive Director of Light on Anxiety, Dr. Debra Kissen. Listen in as she talks about hard feelings, emotions during the holidays and so much more. And finally we bring on Todd Belcore (Social Change) to talk about his recent trip and the state of affairs in Chicago.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER